The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to Buy at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has $93.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.81.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.