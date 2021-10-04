Royal Bank of Canada Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $156.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.53.

NYSE:KMX opened at $127.18 on Friday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.59.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

