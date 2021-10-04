Stantec (NYSE:STN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.04.

STN opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

