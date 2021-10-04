Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

