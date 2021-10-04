Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) & Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Financial Contrast

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities 45.83% 6.46% 3.78% Urstadt Biddle Properties 30.04% 11.69% 3.99%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 2 4 0 2.67 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus target price of $168.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.89 billion 15.68 $770.96 million $7.30 26.58 Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 5.45 $22.18 million N/A N/A

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold, Gary A. Kreitzer, Joel S. Marcus, and Jerry M. Sudarsky in October 1994 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

