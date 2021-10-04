Financial Analysis: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) vs. Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zevia PBC and Celsius, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 2 5 0 2.71 Celsius 0 1 5 0 2.83

Zevia PBC presently has a consensus price target of $18.64, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Celsius has a consensus price target of $77.67, suggesting a potential downside of 17.54%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Celsius.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zevia PBC and Celsius’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Celsius $130.73 million 53.66 $8.52 million $0.11 856.27

Celsius has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Celsius shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A Celsius 5.84% 8.78% 6.76%

Summary

Celsius beats Zevia PBC on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

