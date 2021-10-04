Financial Analysis: Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) versus West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and West Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A West Bancorporation $109.83 million 4.65 $32.71 million $1.98 15.57

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A West Bancorporation 36.93% 18.10% 1.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of West Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 5.04, suggesting that its share price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Albina Community Bancorp and West Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Albina Community Bancorp on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiaries. It offers traditional loan and deposit products to business in the greater Portland metropolitan area; organizes and manages qualified community reinvestments act investment funds; receives and distributes new market tax credits; and holding of notes and deeds of trusts for properties. The company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

