Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.12.

NYSE DEO opened at $192.75 on Friday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

