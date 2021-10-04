$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $40.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

