Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,009.50.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.186 dividend. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

