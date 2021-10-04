JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. ITV has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

