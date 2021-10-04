Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Paychex in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Paychex stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

