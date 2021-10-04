Analysts Offer Predictions for Sangoma Technologies Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, October 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$3.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.42. The company has a market cap of C$464.70 million and a PE ratio of 69.80.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

