Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Shares of EXP opened at $134.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $160.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

