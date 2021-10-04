Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

BMRA opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.68. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Biomerica by 243.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Fore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

