Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.
BMRA opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.68. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
