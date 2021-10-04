APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in APA by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

