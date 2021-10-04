Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $230.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CME. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.31.

NASDAQ CME opened at $196.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.68. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,215,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,530,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

