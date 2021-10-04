JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abcam presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABCM stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.33. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Abcam by 334.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abcam by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Abcam by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abcam by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

