Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,100 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 1,667,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 919.3 days.

SVCBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Danske downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

