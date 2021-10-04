Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in September

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.
Shares of FINGF opened at $24.77 on Monday. Finning International has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
