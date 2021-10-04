Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in September

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of FINGF opened at $24.77 on Monday. Finning International has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.7179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

