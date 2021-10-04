Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Drops By 28.1%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $24.77 on Monday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.7179 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
