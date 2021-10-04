Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Drops By 28.1%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $24.77 on Monday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Get Finning International alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.7179 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.