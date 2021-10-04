Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE EMF opened at $17.01 on Monday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 179.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.