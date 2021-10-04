Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,939,000 after acquiring an additional 44,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,555 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 100.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMF stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

