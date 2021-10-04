Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $7.71 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

