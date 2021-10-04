Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.61 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Frontier Group stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

