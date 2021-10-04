Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 14.25.

VWE opened at 10.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 10.21. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 8.88 and a one year high of 13.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,649,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

