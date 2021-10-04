Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $1.90 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $273.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $834,000 in the last 90 days. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,474 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exela Technologies (XELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.