Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danone in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Danone stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

