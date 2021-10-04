Financial Contrast: Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Xilinx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Xilinx $3.15 billion 11.94 $646.51 million $3.08 49.31

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Xilinx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Xilinx 23.00% 30.29% 14.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Xilinx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xilinx 0 14 1 0 2.07

Semiconductor Manufacturing International presently has a consensus price target of $23.04, suggesting a potential upside of 64.57%. Xilinx has a consensus price target of $140.71, suggesting a potential downside of 7.35%. Given Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Semiconductor Manufacturing International is more favorable than Xilinx.

Summary

Xilinx beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

