Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Textron by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after buying an additional 336,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

