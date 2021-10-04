Analyzing ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) & Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Lyra Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 27.60 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.59) -3.63

ReShape Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReShape Lifesciences presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 270.04%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.30%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -776.76% -42.08% -20.74% Lyra Therapeutics N/A -45.92% -40.57%

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReShape Lifesciences beats Lyra Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

