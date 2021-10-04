$43.46 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post sales of $43.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.06 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $41.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $484.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

