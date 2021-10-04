Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.00.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$27.98 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.25.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

