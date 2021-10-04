Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

CSH.UN stock opened at C$11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.80. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$9.40 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,221.05%.

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,354.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

