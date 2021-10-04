First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.00.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$18.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.69.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

