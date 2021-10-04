First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Short Interest Up 141.4% in September

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RNLC stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

