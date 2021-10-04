Berenberg Bank Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.19 ($75.52).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €54.13 ($63.68) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.65. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

