Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

