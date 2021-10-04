First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 138.5% in September

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE FMY opened at $13.81 on Monday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 97.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

