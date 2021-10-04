First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 138.5% in September

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE FMY opened at $13.81 on Monday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
