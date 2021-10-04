BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.35.

TSE:FM opened at C$23.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.24 billion and a PE ratio of 40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$11.26 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.66.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

