IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 133.3% in September

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IROQ. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in IF Bancorp by 77.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IF Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IF Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IF Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IROQ opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

