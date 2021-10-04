Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATDRY. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

