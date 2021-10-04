Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COVTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Covestro has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

