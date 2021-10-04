Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Leoni stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Leoni has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

