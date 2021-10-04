Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

