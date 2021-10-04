Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Separately, Truist boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.66.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

