Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Critical Review

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A N/A N/A Solid Biosciences N/A -48.48% -41.01%

19.0% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Humacyte and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million ($1.66) -1.42

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Humacyte and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 0 3 0 3.00 Solid Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Humacyte currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.15%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 330.79%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Humacyte.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

