Financial Survey: CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CBTX pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Old National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares CBTX and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 25.69% 7.01% 0.97% Old National Bancorp 34.10% 10.36% 1.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CBTX has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CBTX and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00 Old National Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

CBTX presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than CBTX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBTX and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $153.47 million 4.26 $26.36 million $1.06 25.09 Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.16 $226.41 million $1.50 11.47

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats CBTX on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

