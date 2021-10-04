Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OXBDF stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Biomedica (OXBDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.