FY2021 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 105,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.